If you’re looking to cook up a quick meal for the family. try out a pressure cooker! Moe Shea with The Hood Café showed us how to make a pressure cooker beef stew!

1lb Stew Beef

Beef Bone Broth

3 T Olive Oil

3 Carrots

3 Stalks Celery

1 Small Onion

4-5 Red Potatoes

½ t Dried Rosemary

1 t Garlic Powder

1 T Corn Starch

1-2 T Water

Salt