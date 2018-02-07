Part of Rt. 57 near Wendy’s Road in Granville closed after ‘serious’ accident

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious accident involving a tractor tailor has caused Route 57 near Wendy’s Road to close Wednesday evening.

According to the Granville Police Department, traffic has been stopped at Barnard Road and North Lane in Granville. Police say only residents who were in the area before the accident are being allowed through.

Other drivers and pedestrians are being asked to seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the road.

When the 22News team got to the location, we saw a trailer stretched across Route 57 near Wendy’s Road, and the tractor was wedged in some trees.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News that State Police dispatched their truck team because a commercial vehicle had knocked down a utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains unknown but the roads are icy.

“They are not too bad but I got four wheel drive on so I think it’s a little slippery for the cars,” said Linda Shore of Southwick.

State Police Sgt. George Beaupre told 22News that an Eversource crew will be working to replace the pole, and that Rt. 57 would likely remain closed in Granville overnight.

22News will continue coverage and bring you updates as more information becomes available.