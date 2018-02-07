New medical marijuana dispensary to open in Easthampton on Friday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton is now home to a medical marijuana dispensary.

INSA said it’s providing jobs, as well as offering card-holding patients a full range of medical marijuana.

INSA, formerly known as Hampden Care Facility will officially open its new medical marijuana dispensary in Easthampton Friday. They say the name change reflects a merging of 49 strains of cannabis.

“So we have about 8 cultivars or strains, 7 different edibles, about 5 different concentrates currently and we also have pre-rolled flower available as well,” said CEO Mark Zatyrka.

INSA’s new facility is in Easthampton’s Keystone Mill. It includes 30-thousand square feet of cultivation, and 25-hundred square feet dispensary space. For security, the dispensary’s monitored by 206 cameras, connected to the Easthampton Police Department.

INSA employs 45 people; 6 are from Easthampton, including its CEO.

Opponents are worried that edibles will be consumed by children, that’s why INSA offers child proof packaging. According to CEO Mark Zatyrka, none of their edibles resemble candy.

“There is risk involved in this business. We’re not too worried right now. There’s is a lot of unknown politically, but we’re confident that our state and federal government will make the right decision that’s best for our patients,” said Zatyrka.

The medical marijuana industry has support from the state, but federal enforcement is still an unknown. The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said he would enforce federal laws, which is keeping major payment processing companies from supporting marijuana dispensaries.

The pot dispensary expects to serve about 50 patients a day. They hope to one day offer recreational marijuana, once the state establishes regulations.