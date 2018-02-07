Nearly 50 plows used in Northampton to clear Wednesday’s snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a dry morning commute but then the snow started falling in the late morning, forcing drivers to take their time on the roads.

The heavy wet snow also created a busy day for Northampton’s 48 plows and 55 DPW workers, trying to keep the roads safe for residents, including those who traveled downtown just to enjoy the view.

Daniel Mihalak of Northampton told 22News, “I love the snow! It makes me feel so alive and I go out shopping when I see the snow. It makes me feel very happy. It’s like Christmas all over again.”

Northampton highway superintendent Richard Parasiliti Jr. told 22News it takes anywhere from 50-80 tons of rock salt to treat city roads.

Northampton’s snow budget is nearly $3-million.

If your street still needs to be cleared, you can contact the DPW at 587-1570.