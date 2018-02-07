Monte Carlo’s furnishing and equipment to go up for auction next week

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The landmark Monte Carlo restaurant in West Springfield closed its doors last June, after 83 years on Memorial Avenue.

Next week the restaurant’s furnishings and equipment will go up for auction.

This saddened longtime customer Dominic Pampi who owns Memo’s, another prominent restaurant on Memorial Avenue.

Pampi told 22News Memorial Avenue won’t be the same without the Monte Carlo, “It’s going to lose a lot. It’ll take a lot to fill it’s shoes. I see the restaurant gone, nobody claiming it, it’s a sad day.”

The nearly two acres of land on Memorial Avenue is being sold separately with an asking price of 2 and a half million dollars.