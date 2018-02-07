Off-duty Chicopee firefighters rescued man, toddler from icy water in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two off-duty Chicopee firefighters rescued a man and his two-year-old son after they fell through ice in Easthampton Wednesday morning.

Easthampton police say the 31-year-old father and his son were crossing the Nashawannuck Pond around 11:20 a.m. when the ice broke and they became submerged in water.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the off-duty firefighters, Matt Turgeon and Michael Croteau, were ice fishing nearby when they saw the two fall through. They were able to call 911 and get them out of the icy water.

The father and son were treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Easthampton police say it’s a good reminder that residents should stay off the ice.