LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An important roadway in Longmeadow is back open in time for the morning commute, following an overnight water main break.

The break was on Wolf Swamp Road, near the intersection of Inverness Lane, which is about halfway between Shaker Road and Frank Smith Road.

The roadway had been shut down for part of the early morning, but was re-opened to traffic before 6:00 A.M.