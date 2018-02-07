Local plowing company explains how to deal with wintry mix on roads

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of schools had the day off on Wedesday but plow drivers were still hard at work.

Wednesday’s storm is complicated because it’s not all snow, most of the lower Pioneer Valley saw a wintry mix.

That mix includes sleet and freezing rain.



When ice forms over snow it makes it harder to shovel and plow.



22News talked with G&H Landscaping, a private landscaping and plowing company. G&H explained to 22News how they tackle the wintry mix once it hits the ground.

“What we’re going to do now is keep the bulk of the snow out of the way however this afternoon when the weather makes that change from snow to freezing rain we would like to keep snow on the surface so it absorbs some of that freeze and doesn’t glaze on top of a hard surface,” a G&H employee said.

G&H Landscaping also told 22News that whether its snowing or sleeting, they ask that the public to let the plows do their job.

