Local Dunkin’ Donuts customers looking forward to eco-friendly change

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin Donuts is ditching its styrofoam cups.

The company announced on Wednesday that in an effort to be eco-friendly, their stores will be phasing out the use of styrofoam cups.

Instead, they’ll use double walled paper cups that keep the drink hot, and don’t require the use of a protective sleeve.

Some customers said they’re looking forward to the change.

“I think it’s about time,” said John Phillips of Chicopee. “I typically order smalls that way I don’t get styrofoam, I think it has a different taste to it. I think that would be a very good thing.”

Dunkin Donuts stores in New York and California will begin using the new cups this spring, and styrofoam will be phased out of all stores by 2020.