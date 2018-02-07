Laptop battery blamed for Agawam apartment fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s fire chief said a laptop battery started a fire that left three people homeless Wednesday night.

The fire started in a first floor apartment at 8 Sutton Place some time before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois told 22News the fire was caused by a laptop battery that caught fire. All of the damage was contained to the interior of the apartment.

Chief Sirois said three individuals will have to find some place else to stay. The Red Cross was on site to provide assistance.

No one was hurt.