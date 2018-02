SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the city’s Six Corners neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger, the fire was found in the kitchen of a second floor apartment at 91-93 Pine Street around 2:43 p.m. It was determined that the fire started due to stove top cooking.

Leger said it caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.