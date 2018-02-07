Housing advocates pushing for increased rental voucher program funds

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states to live in. Some families can’t afford housing in Massachusetts so they end up becoming homeless.

Housing groups want the state to invest more in a subsidy program to help these families pay for rent.

“Massachusetts has a humongous housing crisis,” Homes for Families Executive Director Libby Hayes told 22News. “We know we don’t have enough housing for the people that live here and the housing that we do have just simply isn’t affordable.”

Housing advocates and some lawmakers are urging the state to invest $120 million in Massachusetts’ rental voucher program in the 2019 fiscal year budget.

The vouchers help low wage workers pay for rent. Recipients pay 30 to 40 percent of their income towards rent and the state subsidizes the rest of the costs.

Lawmakers are just beginning the budget process for the 2019 budget, which they have until July to finalize.