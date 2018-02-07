HIV-AIDs awareness presentation held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is HIV-AIDs Awareness Day in Springfield.

The North End Citizens Council health task force held a presentation on HIV and AID at the Mason Square Library Branch Wednesday. They explained the value of being tested for HIV.

The North End Citizens Council has testing sites in the North End and in Mason Square.

Albert Herbert was among the dozens of people hearing this message, “How important it is to be checked and how important it is to be by a doctor, check your health awareness.”

African Americans make a large percentage of new HIV infections.

Reverend Will Naylor told 22News, “We know that black Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV. It’s critical that our people are screened if they’re at risk for HIV.”

The New North Citizens Council Health and Prevention Center holds testing at it’s Mason Square drop on Catherine Street, across from the Rebecca Johnson school.