Getting last minute winter supplies for our latest storm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Once again people headed to the hardware store to get what they needed to deal with our latest winter storm.

Another storm and another day to get out the snow blower. The snow started this morning and quickly picked up in intensity.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam some people were scrambling to get last minute supplies to deal with the ice and snow.

Something that has been in pretty high demand this winter has been ice melt.

Probably at least a few customer every hour not as busy today because it is the day of the storm. People were kinda getting all their supplies yesterday selling a lot of rock salt, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride the works,” said Tyler Egerton of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

Some people are taking it one storm at a time. “For this one if there’s another one I’ll need another bag of this if the shovel breaks may need another whatever it don’t matter,” said Timothy Cote of West Springfield.

In addition to the shovels and snow blowers there are still plenty of sleds available for the kids.