Father and son fall through thin ice, rescued from Easthampton pond

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two off-duty Chicopee firefighters saved a man and his two-year-old son, who fell through the ice in Easthampton Wednesday.

What was supposed to be a leisurely day of ice fishing quickly became a life-or-death emergency on Nashawannuck Pond.

Off-duty Chicopee firefighters Matt Turgeon and Michael Croteau heard screams coming from the pond. Trained in ice rescue, the pair quickly sprung into action.

Croteau told 22News, “I went up to the shore to grab a ladder that happened to be on the shore, and when I come back, Matt’s in the water, Matt jumped in the water to save the two-year-old who fell in, threw him up on the ice. Pulled Matt out, and pulled the father out with the ladder.”

The two firefighters knew how crucial it was to get the toddler out of the water as quickly as possible.

Turgeon said, “Kid that size, and that age, they can’t be in the water minutes, and their body can start to shut down. ‘Cause he can go under and obviously he can’t swim or anything like that. Just make sure he was safe. You never want to see that ever. It still hasn’t really set in.”

The father and son were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The two-year-old happened to be wearing firetruck long johns when he was rescued.