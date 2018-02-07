Easthampton City Councilor proposes giving internet to residents as a utility bill

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, an Easthampton City Councilor wants to bring affordable, high quality internet to all residents as a utility bill.

Newly elected City Councilor Tom Peake told 22News, if the city council approves the ordinance, a 9-member committee would be created, with the sole purpose of researching the possibilities and the laws.

Peake wants internet access to be available and affordable for all residents. In a proposal to the City Council last Wednesday, Peak wants to establish a Telecommunications Advisory Committee, with the sole purpose of researching internet access, as a utility bill.

“The cable industry does what they do, but its about whether we can do something that would be a better fit for the people of Easthampton,” said Peake.

Peake told 22News, the idea came after the FCC voted to repeal net neutrality almost two months ago.

The City Council will discuss this matter next week. It will then be sent to a subcommittee, where they’ll make any changes and vote to send it back to the City Council for a vote.