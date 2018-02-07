DPW crews preparing for latest winter storm

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – DPW crews will be busy throughout the day on Wednesday, trying to keep up with several inches of snow expected for our area.

The 22News Storm Team says that the snow is expected to arrive in the late morning hours, so the morning commute ought to go smoothly for most drivers- it will be the ride home that is more difficult.

Snow will be on the heavier, wetter side as it falls, but it’s not just the snow that is going to cause problems for people. Sleet and freezing rain are also expected, particularly in the lower Pioneer Valley.

Overnight into Thursday morning, temperatures will also drop and cause freezing on roads; even creating a layer of ice on your car.

This week’s snowstorm comes on the 40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78, though it is a far cry from that devastating storm, in which about 20″ of snow fell in the Springfield area.