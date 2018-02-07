Convicted murderer Lee Rios to be sentenced Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A convicted murderer will be sentenced in Springfield Wednesday, nearly three years after an 18 year-old was found dead in the city’s North End.

Lee Rios was found guilty of the first degree murder of Kenneth Lopez by a jury last Friday. He was also charged with robbery, drug crimes, and other offenses.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News another defendant, Jonathan Guevera, was also charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lopez. He’s expected to go on trial later this year.

Police say both Rios and Guevara are reputed members of the Latin Kings street gang.

In Massachusetts, a first degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Leydon told 22News Rios’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.