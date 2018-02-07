A rush to change flights ahead of storm; 30% of flights cancelled at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)- Wednesday’s storm was the first storm of the year that didn’t affect morning commutes. But, there was a mad dash to beat the snow inside Bradley International Airport.

“We wanted to see a little bit of winter. We’re from Florida. We did. But, now we can’t get home”, says Eddie Lopez from Orlando.

The airport was packed Wednesday morning with travelers eager to get on a last minute flight before the cancellations started rolling in.

Thirty percent of flights in and out of Bradley were cancelled as of 12:45 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic. Additional flights were delayed.

For those who were too late to jump on an earlier flight, it meant disappointment and cancelled plans.

Diego Sanchez’ birthday is Thursday. The New York native was supposed to be celebrating in Orlando. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s just nature. So, I’m just trying to keep calm and figure it out right now”, says Sanchez.

For the Lopez family, a trip away from the heat is now a little longer than originally planned.

Flights to Florida, Chicago, Canada, and Maryland were cancelled before 8:00 Wednesday morning in anticipation of the snow. Passengers are advised to check their personal flight itineraries for cancellations.

Bradley is warning passengers that as the airlines continue to adjust their schedules there could be further delays. You’re urged to call your airline before leaving for the airport.