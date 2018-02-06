Winter Storm Watch Wednesday: Accumulating snow and some sleet/freezing rain possible

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wintry mix storm could bring difficult travel conditions during the day Wednesday and for the Wednesday evening commute.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts for Wednesday with the potential for significant accumulating snow as well as some sleet and freezing rain.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

Wednesday 9AM-Noon: Snow Arrives from West to East

Wednesday Afternoon-Evening: Snow to a Wintry Mix of Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain

Wednesday 10PM-2AM: Back to snow before ending after midnight

Precipitation type:

Starts as all snow

Snow to sleet and possibly some freezing rain in southern and eastern parts of western Massachusetts (Hampden & eastern Hampshire County)

Snow will occasionally be the heavier, wetter variety of snow, especially during the day Wednesday

Snowfall amounts & forecast uncertainty:

Least snow south and east where more sleet/freezing rain mixes in

Most snow north and west where there is less mixing or no mixing

Uncertainty regarding how much wintry mix cuts down on snowfall amounts. Less mixing=more snow.

Here’s our initial snowfall forecast map. 3-6″ for the lower Pioneer Valley where more sleet/freezing rain mixes. 6-9″ north and west including Franklin and Berkshire Counties and the hills west of the Connecticut River.

Some areas north of Route 2 could end up with more more than 9 inches.

Later today we’ll likely have a better handle on how much mixing to expect, which will have a big impact on snowfall amounts.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to update the forecast.

