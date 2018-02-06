Victim of deadly crash in Southwick identified

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick police have identified the man killed in a crash on Route 57 Monday morning.

Southwick Police Lt. Kevin Bishop told 22News that 76-year-old Robert Goodwin, of Southwick, died after the car he was riding in struck a tree on Feeding Hills Road at around 5:00 a.m.

Bishop said the driver has been identified as 58-year-old Angel Santana, of Springfield. Both men were taken to separate hospitals following the accident with ‘noticeable injuries.’ Southwick police were later notified by Baystate Noble Hospital that Goodwin did not survive.

Bishop told 22News police are still investigating the crash and that no charges are pending at this time.