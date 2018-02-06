UMass disturbance suspects due in court Tuesday

Click here to watch live on your mobile device. You will see colored bars when people other than the UMass disturbance suspects are up.

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people allegedly involved in a crowd disturbance at UMass Amherst on Super Bowl Sunday are headed to court Tuesday morning.

One of the seven suspects was arraigned on Monday, while the remaining six are set to be at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Tuesday. Police arrested them following the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, after nearly 2,000 people filled the Southwest Residential Area on the UMass campus.

Police did issue multiple orders for the crowd to disperse, before using PepperBall pellets to clear the area. According to a statement sent to 22News by the University, the disturbance caused about $2,600 in damage, in six residence halls. A dozen people were also taken to the hospital for cuts, head injuries, and intoxication.

The names of the six suspects set for arraignment Tuesday have not yet been released. Twenty-two year-old Jordan Ortiz of Marshfield, the suspect arraigned Monday, is charged with disorderly conduct, rioting, and failure to disperse.

22News will be in court Tuesday morning for the arraignment, and will continue to update you, on-air and here on WWLP.com.