Tolland is ready to clear its own roads following first February snow storm

TOLLAND, CT. (WWLP) – On the Eve of February’s first significant snow storm, Tolland is ready to clear its own roads.

The November 2016 fire at Tolland’s DPW equipment shed spared just one of the department’s trucks, and left little more than twisted metal.

Losing more than a million dollars in tools and equipment, the department had to rely on neighboring towns to clear their snow. Glenn Keiderling told 22News, “They got a lot of help. The Granville trucks they loaned them trucks from Granville and stuff, so they did alright. They plowed alright.”

The DPW officially moved into their new building last week. Insurance covered construction costs, as well as several used trucks.

They still have tools and equipment to replace, but they’re ready for snow. DPW Supervisor Ed Deming told 22News, “Long, long, drawn out. Lot of working outside, relying on our neighbors to help us. We’ve got a long ways to go before we’re fully equipped. I think we’re gonna do okay.”

After months of working outside and operating out of Tolland’s fire department, supervisor Ed Deming said he’s glad the DPW will have a place of its own this winter. “It’s good to be home.”