Springfield police looking to identify church break-in suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a man accused of breaking into a church and stealing money.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the suspect broke into the Faith United Church on January 13 at 4:35 in the morning, and stole money from the collections bowl.

The church is located at 52 Sumner Avenue. Walsh said a church door was damaged in the break-in.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355 or text “SOLVE” and your tip to “CRIMES”