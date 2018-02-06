Solar panels becoming more popular among local homeowners

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re seeing more and more homes using Solar energy.

Solar is becoming a win, not just for consumers, but also for utility companies. More and more solar panels are going up around western Massachusetts.



22News talked to Green Earth Energy, which said more people are understanding the benefit of solar, and will continue to make the move to go solar.



All around Green Earth’s Energy business complex solar panels surrounded the area.



“Its grown a lot here in this operational headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, our company’s largest operational in the state of CT, we have annual growth of greater than 200 percent,” said Chris Scyocurka, president of Green Earth Energy.

Rebates for solar in Massachusetts will be under the smart program paid directly through the utility company.



A smart program means a solar system owner will get a payment from the state for their solar production at a fixed rate of kilowatt hours produced by solar energy.



You can put solar panels on your roof or on the ground.