Residents offended by upside down flag hanging at Springfield McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has been receiving photos of this damaged flag flying above the McDonald’s on Page Boulevard for weeks, but nothing’s been done to correct it.

As you can see here the flag is torn and is flying upside down, which has upset people who walk or drive by.

“It doesn’t take but a second to fix things, do it right or don’t do it at all,” Shamara Wilson of Springfield told 22News.

“My brother himself served for this country so to me its very disrespectful,” another Springfield resident, Sharnelle Peaker, told 22News,

22News contacted the McDonald’s on Page Boulevard, and they said they plan to have it fixed, but they couldn’t say when that will happen.