Report: McDaniels turns down Colts job, to remain with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After reports that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had agreed to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, NFL insider Adam Schefter says McDaniels has had a change of heart.

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

It’s been less than 48 hours since the New England Patriots suffered a crushing defeat in the Super Bowl and head coach Bill Belichick has already lost both his left- and right-hand men.

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

The Colts fired head coach Chuck Pagano in December after a disappointing 4-12 season.

News of the Colts’ plan to hire McDaniels surfaced last month but NFL rules prohibited the team from making it official until the Patriots’ season ended.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their new head coach.

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2018

The Patriots are scheduled to face both the Colts and the Lions this season.

This will be McDaniels’ second stint as a head coach after the Denver Broncos gave him a shot in 2009. The team went 8-8 that year and missed the playoffs, then parted ways with McDaniels after a 3-9 start the following season.

McDaniels won five Super Bowls with New England after being hired as an assistant in 2001. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006 and was in that role for three seasons before taking the Broncos job.

After one season as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011, McDaniels was rehired by Belichick and served as the Patriots’ OC for another six seasons.