Remembering the “Blizzard of ’78”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most memorable blizzards to ever hit New England.

It’s sometimes referred to as “the week the state stood still”, and it was caused by an historic blizzard that slammed into New England 40 years ago.

20.5 inches of snow fell in the Springfield area during the storm.

Michael Gallagher of Feeding Hills said, “I was a rookie in the prison system in the Connecticut prison system, and because no one could make it to work that night, we got drafted and we spent three days in that place working pretty much around the clock. That’s pretty much what I remember about it.”

Jim Lafond, who used to live in Agawam, said, “I remember they closed the state down so they could clear the roads, so the people couldn’t even go out and drive. They quarantined the roads and I remember how high the snow was.”

Even though the Blizzard of ’78 was bad here in western Massachusetts, it was even worse in the eastern part of the state. Both Boston and Providence Rhode Island reported over 27 inches of snow. Strong winds along with heavy snow caused white-out conditions, and travel became nearly impossible.

Route 128 became a virtual parking lot with over 3,000 vehicles stuck on the highway.

In all, 73 people died in Massachusetts as a result of the blizzard, with damage estimates upwards to around $500-million.