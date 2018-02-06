Parking bans in effect around western Massachusetts ahead of storm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in effect throughout western Massachusetts ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Agawam : No on-street parking from 6AM Wednesday until 6PM Thursday

: No on-street parking from 6AM Wednesday until 6PM Thursday Chicopee: No parking on main roads and no parking on odd side of secondary roads from 10AM Wednesday until 10AM Thursday.

No parking on main roads and no parking on odd side of secondary roads from 10AM Wednesday until 10AM Thursday. Greenfield : No on-street parking from 12:01PM Wednesday until 12:01PM Thursday; This Emergency Ban does not include on-street metered and permitted parking spaces, and parking lots; There is no overnight parking in Town parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot and Hope Street Parking Lot.

: No on-street parking from 12:01PM Wednesday until 12:01PM Thursday; This Emergency Ban does not include on-street metered and permitted parking spaces, and parking lots; There is no overnight parking in Town parking lots except in designated areas of the Downtown Economy Lot and Hope Street Parking Lot. Holyoke: No on-street parking on the even side of any street unless otherwise posted from 8PM Tuesday until further notice.

No on-street parking on the even side of any street unless otherwise posted from 8PM Tuesday until further notice. Ludlow : No on-street parking from 10AM Wednesday until 7AM Thursday

: No on-street parking from 10AM Wednesday until 7AM Thursday South Hadley : Begging at noon Wednesday and lasting until 4PM Thursday, park on the odd side of the street on odd days (Wednesday) and the even side of the street on even days (Thursday). No on-street parking allowed on Bridge Street, Lamb Street, Bardwell Street, Main Street, Route 116, or Lower North Main Street.

: Begging at noon Wednesday and lasting until 4PM Thursday, park on the odd side of the street on odd days (Wednesday) and the even side of the street on even days (Thursday). No on-street parking allowed on Bridge Street, Lamb Street, Bardwell Street, Main Street, Route 116, or Lower North Main Street. Springfield : Beginning Wednesday, No parking on the odd side of the street from 9AM – 4PM and no parking on the even side of the street from 7PM – 7AM

: Beginning Wednesday, No parking on the odd side of the street from 9AM – 4PM and no parking on the even side of the street from 7PM – 7AM Westfield : Parking ban in effect from 8AM Wednesday until further notice

: Parking ban in effect from 8AM Wednesday until further notice West Springfield: No parking on Wednesday for all public ways until further notice