New portal to help businesses in state report data breaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s now a centralized place for Massachusetts businesses to report data breaches.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced a new portal for businesses and organizations to report data breaches.

Any entity that keeps a consumers personal information is required by law to report stolen data.

There have been more than 21,000 breaches, nearly 4,000 just last year affecting more than 3.2-million residents. It can put you at risk of theft and fraud.

22News spoke with Dr. Larry Snyder, a cyber security expert at Bay Path University in Longmeadow.

“Immediately contact your bank, contact credit reporting agencies to put an alert on your account and the monitor your statement on a monthly basis to hopefully detect any anomalies that may occur,” Snyder told 22News.

Data breaches can be caused by intentional hacking, human error, sending an email to the wrong person or losing a laptop.

Snyder told 22News to be careful which websites you trust with your personal information.