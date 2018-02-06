Medical marijuana dispensary opening soon in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield will soon have a medical marijuana dispensary in its downtown.

Patriot Care intends to open their medical marijuana facility sometime next month. The medical marijuana dispensary is being built in the former American Legion building on Legion Ave.

Patriot Care has done a lot of construction work both inside and outside the building, putting in new plumbing, a heating system, and a new roof.

They also put in energy-efficient windows and made it handicap accessible.

When looking at locations to build a third dispensary, Patriot Care said they believed Franklin County residents would benefit the most with having one in their community.

“We’ll have a a wide range of products that will be available to them depending on their desire and their need,” CEO Bob Mayerson said. “Whether its a flower, vape oil, or edibles, we hope to satisfy them.”

Mayerson told 22News they’ve already hired several employees to work at the Greenfield medical marijuana dispensary and are still looking to fill more positions. Patriot Care currently has medical marijuana dispensaries in Boston and Lowell.

They expect to open their Greenfield facility in mid-March.