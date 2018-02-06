Massachusetts Sheriff called to White House, meeting with president on illegal immigration

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Thomas M. Hodgson, the sheriff of Bristol County, Massachusetts, who has been outspoken in favor of cracking down on crime involving illegal immigrants, was among a group of law enforcement officials invited by President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The agenda for the meeting was border security, fighting against gang activity, and other matters related to illegal immigration, according to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

“The president is fully focused on illegal immigration reform,” Hodgson said after the meeting in the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House. “Congress needs to secure the border, give law enforcement and justice the tools to protect our citizens and legal residents and pass comprehensive illegal immigration reform to make our communities a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Hodgson was one of the sheriffs in the meeting, along with other from Maryland and Virginia. A White House official told CNN the meeting was designed to share stories from the front lines of crime, and “close loopholes” that currently make it more difficult to fight organized crime gangs.

“Everyone’s on the same page in the White House when it comes to illegal immigration,” Hodgson said. “The time snow for Congress to act. For years, illegal immigration has been used as a political football on both sides of the aisle. The time is now for real reforms.”

Hodgson will return to the White House on Wednesday morning with Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crimes (AVIAC) members and other sheriffs on a policy meeting with White House staff members, working on illegal immigration and border security legislation, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.