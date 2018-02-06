Latin King gang member found guilty of first degree murder in 2015 killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden County jury returned a guilty verdict for a man facing murder charges.

Jim Leydon of the Hampden County District Attorney’s office told 22News in a news release that Lee Rios was found guilty of first degree murder in the killing of Kenneth Lopez on March 24, 2015, in Springfield.

Rios’ sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Leydon added that a second defendant, Jonathan Guevera, has also been charged with Lopez’s murder. Guervera is expected to go on trial later this year.

The DA’s office explained that both Rios and Guevara are reputed members of the Latin King street gang.