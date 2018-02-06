(WWLP) – There are several lane closures in place throughout western Massachusetts Tuesday, as MassDOT crews conduct bridge deck repairs and inspections.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, the following closures are in place:

One lane will be closed on the Route 2 rotary in Greenfield from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MassDOT crews are scheduled to conduct standard inspection operations on the bridges over the Route 2 rotary on I-91 North and South.

from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MassDOT crews are scheduled to conduct standard inspection operations on the bridges over the Route 2 rotary on I-91 North and South. Two lanes will be closed on I-391 North in Chicopee from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the area where the highway intersects with I-91N. MassDOT will be using this time to conduct bridge deck repairs.

from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the area where the highway intersects with I-91N. MassDOT will be using this time to conduct bridge deck repairs. Two lanes will be closed on I-91 South in Holyoke from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the areas of the bridges over Rote 202 and Westfield Road. MassDOT will be using this time to conduct bridge deck repairs.

In all locations, signs will be in place to guide drivers around the closures. Drivers who must travel through the affected area should expect delays, slow down and use caution.