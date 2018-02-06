Investment ‘DO’s’ and ‘DONT’S’ during stock market volatility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The stock market pushed higher Tuesday, breaking a two day free fall from grace, but what are the fundamentals driving the market?

GPD growth is strong, one of the best indicators of a healthy economy. Job growth is steady and unemployment is low.

Experts say talk about inflation and rising interest rates is fueling the selloff.

“I’m feeling a little nervous. Especially the last 24 hours I know haven’t been the best but I’m hoping the market will turn around,” said Lynn Hu of Boston.

“I actually haven’t been paying attention to it. I realize it’s going down and I expect it is affecting my 401k but I haven’t looked at it. I am just one of those who kind of lets it ride,” explained Reine Lafleur-Roch of Chicopee.

Matthew Farkas of St. Germain Investment told 22News we’re seeing a correction, not a recession.

“2017 the stock market continued to climb every day uninterrupted. That is the abnormal period. This period of getting some tough days in the stock market, that is more normal,” said Farkas.

Here’s the DO and DON’T. Do review your goals and asses your risk tolerance. Don’t make an emotional investment decision. If you think you are too aggressively invested, high-quality bonds or well-diversified mutual funds can balance your portfolio. And remember, when the market dips, your money can buy more shares. Invest for the future, not for today. The DOW closed up 567 points Tuesday.