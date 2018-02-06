Homeless man’s murder caught on camera

(KSNV) A homeless man was shot and killed while he was sleeping underneath a bridge in Las Vegas last weekend.

At approximately 4:16 a.m. on February 2, video surveillance in the area captured a dark colored SUV drive up and park near where the victim was found.

An adult male can be seen walking up to the victim and shooting him. The suspect then runs back to the SUV and drives off.

Authorities say the killer is described as a tall and slender, otherwise, police have few details.

Police said there have been three homeless people murdered in the past week. One was stabbed to death and two others were shot to death.

Currently, the police are doing forensic testing to determine if and any of the killings could be linked. They also said the FBI is working to enhance the video they are asking the public to look at.

