Holyoke City Councilor wants to ban use of plastic bags

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) — One Holyoke City Councilor wants stores to stop using plastic bags. If it’s approved, Holyoke would become the third western Massachusetts community to ban single-use plastic bags in the last 3 years.

Holyoke City Councilor Rebecca Lisi introduced an ordinance Tuesday night to eliminate single-use plastic bags in the city.

“The number one contributor of trash in downtown are plastic bags littering the streets and flying around,” Lisi said.

Northhampton banned plastic bags in 2015, and South Hadley followed last spring.

This is the third time Lisi has tried to introduce a plastic bag ban, after two previous attempts failed.

Some people 22News spoke with say they agree that plastic bags contribute to pollution. “I don’t really have a purpose for them and when I’m walking and I’m driving I see a lot of them on the road,” Holyoke resident Feroze Sibdhanna said.

However, others say they still find a use for the plastic bags.

“I do think it’s a good idea, but I also use plastic for some of my seltzer bottles and cans and stuff like that,” Holyoke resident Christy Martinez said.

City Councilor Lisi hopes to have the ban passed by April.

The State Senate has previously passed a state-wide plastic bag ban, but the policy has never cleared the House.