Governor’s budget increases spending for school-aged children and elderly

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s budget increases funding in areas including education for children and young adults as well as services for seniors.

Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan shared highlights of the Governor’s plan with the budget committee on Tuesday.

The budget increases funding to support older adults in areas including home care and elder abuse.

Heffernan says it includes “A $2.7 million increase to a total of $31.6 million to strengthen the investigation of cases of elders experiencing emotional, physical, sexual or financial abuse.”

The Governor’s budget also includes increased funding for K-12 education aid to cities and towns, a line item that totals more than $100 million.

UMass, other state universities and communities colleges may also see funding increases next year.

This is just the beginning of the budget process; the House and Senate will release their own spending plans later this year.