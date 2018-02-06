Foxborough police investigating burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s home

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was reportedly robbed while he was away in Minnesota for the big game.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said in a news release Tuesday morning that there is an active investigation into the burglary at Gronkowski’s home.

The Patriots landed at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, around 3:30 Monday afternoon before heading back to Foxborough. Baker said police officers were called to the tight end’s house just after 6:00 p.m. Monday.

“Out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist,” Chief Baker said.

The police chief said Foxborough police consider this a routine property crime investigation from a police perspective.