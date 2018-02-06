Chicopee to consider ‘marijuana sanctuary’ ordinance

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee has become one of the first local cities to consider protections for residents and businesses who legally use and sell marijuana.

It came up for consideration before the City Council Tuesday night. Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts and come July, shops will be licensed to open and sell recreational pot.

But it’s not legal on the federal level, and Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe wants to make sure the city uses no resources to help the federal government target residents and businesses.

“It’s an ordinance that would be lock stepped with what governor baker has said with what the Massachusetts state police have said and make sure that Chicopee police and any city resources are not being used to assist federal officials int he unfair targeting of our residents and businesses,” McAuliffe told 22News.

Chicopee resident Samantha Wiggins told 22News she thinks having protections in place for residents could help the city.

“Things will probably be handled a little more legally than else where so it could benefit that way,” Wiggins said. “As long as it’s controlled and well monitored.”

A majority of Chicopee voters approved the ballot question that legalized recreational marijuana in November of 2016.

The City Council withdrew the proposed marijuana sanctuary ordinance Tuesday night, to be brought up again at some later date.