Chicopee to begin using text and email alert system

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are introducing a new emergency alert system for city residents.

Chicopee announced the switch to “Swift 911” in August of 2016. “Swift 911” is an alert system that notifies residents of emergencies via text messages and emails.

The city uses the system to notify residents about a range of issues from parking bans, to school closings, and water main breaks.

Josiah Negron of Chicopee said he thinks the alerts would be helpful. “Personally I would, I think thats a good idea to get the information as soon as you can, instead of finding out about it the next day or two days later.”

All city land-line numbers published in the white and yellow pages have been loaded into the new system.

Residents and businesses must register their phone number to receive these alerts if they’re unlisted or only use a cellphone.