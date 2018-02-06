Chicopee furniture business a total loss after big fire, owner devastated

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a fire destroyed a huge historic home and business in Chicopee Friday, the owners aren’t sure what’s next.

It took more than two hours for firefighters to put out a raging fire at “T and L Furniture” at the Corner of East and Linden Streets in Chicopee Friday.

The business sold furniture and antiques, and the owner posted on Facebook that they’re devastated, and said the building is a total loss.

The owner said they will reopen, but they don’t know where or when.

Neighbors who watched the building burn Friday, said the historic Victorian home was a fixture in the neighborhood.

“Probably going to end up being a complete loss, and it is sad because it’s an old building,” Tyler Arsenaul, a neighbor told 22News. “It’s one of the oldest buildings in Chicopee. This is where I’ve grown up, I’ve seen the building since I can remember.”

While there are still parts of walls standing, all that remains of “T and L Furniture” is a burned out shell of a building.

The Chicopee Fire Department said they are still working to find the cause of the fire.