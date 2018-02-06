Chicopee furniture business a total loss after big fire, owner devastated

The Chicopee Fire Department said they are still working to find the cause of the fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a fire destroyed a huge historic home and business in Chicopee Friday, the owners aren’t sure what’s next.

It took more than two hours for firefighters to put out a raging fire at “T and L Furniture” at the Corner of East and Linden Streets in Chicopee Friday.

The business sold furniture and antiques, and the owner posted on Facebook that they’re devastated, and said the building is a total loss.

Business destroyed by fire on East Street in Chicopee

The owner said they will reopen, but they don’t know where or when.

Neighbors who watched the building burn Friday, said the historic Victorian home was a fixture in the neighborhood.

“Probably going to end up being a complete loss, and it is sad because it’s an old building,” Tyler Arsenaul, a neighbor told 22News. “It’s one of the oldest buildings in Chicopee. This is where I’ve grown up, I’ve seen the building since I can remember.”

While there are still parts of walls standing, all that remains of “T and L Furniture” is a burned out shell of a building.

