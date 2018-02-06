Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men. The college on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, said it will revoke Wynn’s honorary degree and remove his name from both an outdoor plaza and a scholarship fund. The school will also rescind Cosby’s honorary degree. The school says it has been a century since it took away an honorary degree but that “credible” allegations against the men warranted the action. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.