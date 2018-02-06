Cannabis Control Commission seeking public input on recreational marijuana regulations

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Cannabis Control Commission is traveling to every county to hear public input on proposed regulations for the recreational marijuana industry.

More than 70 people attended Tuesday’s hearing in Greenfield.

“We learned a lot and we accomplished exactly what we wanted here, which is hearing from people about their concerns, said Steven Hoffman, Chairman of the Cannabis Control Commission. “We will take them into consideration and hopefully come up with regulations that work for everybody in the state.”

The Cannabis Control Commission held the public hearing in Greenfield at the Transit Center on Tuesday. They wanted to hear what residents and community members had to say about their draft regulations before they go back and finalize them. The 107-page draft regulations include the rules for growing, selling, and buying recreational marijuana. Under state law, only adults over 21 can smoke recreational pot, but there are concerns how this could impact younger people.

“Over the age of 25, people need to use it in the safety of their own home and not impact other people,” said Dr. Ruth Potee, Family Physician & Addiction Doctor. “I really feel the commission needs to work very hard to protect our adolescents and youth.”

The Cannabis Control Commission is expected to submit revised regulations by March 15th. The state has set July 1st as the date for licensed recreational pot dispensaries to open.