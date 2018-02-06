Black ice a safety concern for drivers passing through Westfield intersection

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black ice is causing problems at an intersection on a main road in Westfield.



Some neighbors told 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei it’s becoming an issue for their neighborhood.



It’s hard to see black ice because it blends in with the color of the street surface.



We went to Feeding Hills Road and Old Feeding Hills Road on Tuesday and found that salt had already been put on the road.



22News receive emails about this intersection saying it is very dangerous, and residents want the town to warn drivers.



One Old Feeding Hills Road resident told 22News he hears accidents happen there often when there’s ice.



“I hear them more so than I see them you can hear a big bang or squealing tires, a lot of trucks come up this way back way for the trucks, gotta be careful,” Dominick Maloni of Westfield told 22News.

Maloni went on to tell 22News that leaves often block a drain near his house, and a spring there sometimes overflows and water travels down the road.



When temperatures get cold enough the water freezes over.



When it’s cold enough for ice to form, it’s best to use a little more caution, and take it slow.