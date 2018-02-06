Are we prepared if the Blizzard of ’78 happened today?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the anniversary for the Blizzard of ’78. 22News is working for you with how prepared we would be today if a storm like that hit again.

We’ve already lived through bigger snow storms than the blizzard of 78, but we are much better prepared these days than back than.

The Blizzard of ’78 paralyzed parts of New England from February 5th through February 7th of 1978. A busy highway outside Boston became a snow-bound parking lot for thousands of cars.

14 and a half inches of snow fell in the Springfield area during the storm. 73 people died in Massachusetts as a result of the blizzard.

Technology has improved since then, making weather predictions more accurate.Both key parts in planning ahead for a major storm.

22News talked with Westfield DPW who said equipment these days could clean snow better up much better.

Westfield DPW told 22News that these days plows are bigger and much more powerful, and combined with newer road treatments, can handle any type of storm. Francis Kane, Westfield Department Of Public Works, told 22News, “Our equipment is better, road chemicals and treatment procedures are better, that was a lot of snow so that would be impacting but we’re better prepared now than we were.”

Communication and getting the word out about snow storms has also improved.

