Who do you blame when your house foundation starts crumbling?

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crumbling house foundations are hurting homes in western Massachusetts.



And we spoke with a homeowner whose foundation is literally falling apart.

Russell Dupere lives on Ashford Road in Longmeadow. He let 22News into his basement. You can see the pocketing, and the piles of concrete on the floor.

Dupere and his wife invested their life savings into their dream home, which is quickly turning into a nightmare.



“We had a fully finished basement and out hot water heater leaked when we were away at a club soccer tournament for my daughters,” said Dupere. “When we came back, the whole basement was flooded. We took the walls down and then we saw that the foundation was crumbling.”



The problem was traced back to the now out of business J.J. Mottes construction company and a mineral found in a quarry in Willington, Connecticut.

Dupere told 22News the insurance company has refused to cover the cost of a new foundation, which would cost several hundred thousand dollars.