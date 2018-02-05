Warwick select board votes to reject ban on road salt

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Warwick is providing water bottles to several residents in town who feel their health is threatened because of salt in their drinking water.

The Warwick Select Board voted against a proposal that would ban road salt in the village center. This proposal was created after the town found out that several wells in the center of town had been contaminated by salt.

The town has not determined how the salt got into the wells but many residents believe its from the salt used to treat the roads. “The common sense conclusion is that the DPW salt is the culprit,” Select Board Chairman Lawrence Pruyne told 22News. “However, there is no empirical evidence of that.”

Pruyne told 22News banning road salt would make it dangerous for drivers in the village center. He also said they’ve sent letters to residents outside of town center to find out if they’re noticing any salt in their tap water.

Town Administrator David Young said they’re waiting to get an answer from MassDOT on what’s causing the high levels of salt in the wells.