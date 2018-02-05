UMass reviewing post-Super Bowl disturbance, police to file charges

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Police are proceeding with criminal charges after six people were arrested and 12 were hurt during a post-Super Bowl disturbance on campus Sunday night.

Deputy Director of the office of News and Media Relations Mary Dettloff said in a news release sent to 22News that the university is also initiating a prompt review of the matter.

Dettloff said that about 2,000 people gathered in the Southwest residential area shortly after the Patriots loss. There were reports of fights and people in the crowd setting off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Dettloff said medical calls included head injuries, cuts, and people who were under the influence of alcohol.

Police issued multiple dispersal orders before using PepperBall pellets to clear the disturbance. The crowd was cleared by 11:30 p.m.

The university had been urging students to be responsible regardless of who won or loss prior to the game. Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, crowds also broke out.

Three years ago UMASS also hired a nationally-known law enforcement expert , after there were issues with students celebrating Blarney Blowout.