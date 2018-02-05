UMass police to press charges on students arrested Sunday night

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass police plan to press criminal charges against people who were arrested during a post-Super Bowl disturbance on campus Sunday night.

Police issued multiple orders to disperse before using PepperBall pellets to clear the crowd around 11:30 last night.

Sunday’s Super Bowl loss was followed by a big disturbance on campus at UMass-Amherst.

Police arrested seven UMass students after a crowd estimated at 2000 gathered at the southwest dorm complex following the Patriots loss to the Eagles.

12 people were sent to hospitals for head injuries, lacerations and alcohol intoxication.

Jack Sheehy, a UMass freshman, told 22News, “There was a big crowd everyone was running in one direction it was kind of a panic, there was a lot of people yelling people saying stuff about the Eagles they didn’t like. Everyone was angry.”

Last night the southwest dorms here at UMass were filled with thousands of students who had smoke bombs and fire crackers. Students told 22News university workers were out here early this morning cleaning up the mess.

The university had been urging students to be responsible regardless of who won the game. A similar situation took place last year after the Patriots won Superbowl 51.

“People did get a little too crazy obviously with the alcohol involved. We’re kids, we’re going to do some stupid things and it is just a game at the end of the day so safety should be the number one concern. There’s no need for people to be fighting or throwing stuff at police, it’s just unnecessary,” said Jimmy Finigun, a UMass freshman.

UMass said roughly $2,600 in damages was reported at six residence halls. The damage was mostly contained to bathrooms, including broken toilet paper and soap dispensers, and a shattered toilet.